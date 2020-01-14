Mount Clemens — A Clinton Township man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the 2018 murder of his 18-year-old sister and her 19-year-old boyfriend.

Marzejka (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Robert Leo Marzejka, 26, was sentenced by Macomb County Circuit Judge James Biernat to life in prison without parole, according to court records.

Marzejka was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Danielle Marzejka,18, and her boyfriend, Seren Bryan, 19. Their bodies were found Aug. 26, 2018, inside a shed behind the woman’s home in Rudgate, a Clinton Township mobile home community. Her father and a 14-year-old brother had noticed a strong smell and swarming flies at the shed.

Marzejka was arrested Aug. 29, 2018, in Cincinnati by U.S. Marshals. He was ordered to stand trial in March 2019.

