Roseville police said they are investigating the death of a 69-year-old woman found at her home Tuesday as a homicide.

Officers went to a house on the 29000 block of Congress at about 10 a.m. after relatives who became concerned about their grandmother requested a welfare check, police said in a statement.

Officers went to the 69-year-old resident's home for a welfare check. (Photo: The Detroit News)

When they arrived, a 50-year-old woman "appeared to be evasive when asked questions about her mother," according to the release. "After follow-up and consultation with detectives, it was determined that a search warrant would be obtained to enter the house and check the welfare of the mother."

The search resulted in finding the woman's body there at about 3:30 p.m., authorities reported.

The 50-year-old is being held in connection to the case, police said. Her 34-year-old acquaintance was questioned and released.

Police did not release the name of the victim or other details.

"The investigation is in the preliminary stages," the department said. "It will be a while before the specifics of the incident have been determined."

