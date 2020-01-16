A bicyclist was killed Wednesday on Gratiot after he was struck by a motorist, Clinton Township police said.

The cyclist, 58, was traveling from west to east on five-lane Gratiot when the driver of a 2012 Honda Insight was traveling northbound in the left through lane and the driver was struck, police said.

The Honda's driver "immediately stopped and the driver rendered aid" until emergency crews arrived at the scene. The cyclist was taken to McLaren Macomb hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

There are no known witnesses to the crash. The Honda driver is not suspected of alcohol or drug use related to the crash, police said. Alcohol usage is suspected "and may have been a factor with the bicyclist," they said.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was on his way to a local church when the crash happened.

Police said the posted speed limit is 45 mph on Gratiot, which had no crosswalk within 150 feet of where the crash occurred, according to police.

"Gratiot had one streetlight near the crash but provided little illumination to the area," police said.

An investigation continues. The Clinton Township Police Department asks witnesses to the crash or information related to the incident to contact (586) 493-7931 or (586) 615-2525.

