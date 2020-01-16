Clinton Township — The morning bustle in the first-floor apartment was interrupted by urgent banging on the door, followed by a woman wailing from the corridor outside: "Help me — I've been shot!"

The unit's resident, who gave her name as Pat, said her daughter was getting ready for work Thursday when they heard the "loud banging" at the Eastwood Village Apartments near Interstate 94 and Metropolitan Parkway.

Pat opened the door and saw her 31-year-old pregnant neighbor covered in blood. She had been shot in the abdomen, said Pat, who didn't want to give her full name for fear the shooter would retaliate.

"I ran and got a towel, and tried to calm her down," Pat said. "She kept saying 'Oh my God, not my baby.'"

Clinton Township Police Capt. Richard Maierle said officers responded about 6:49 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the sprawling apartment complex.

The woman told officers she was getting into her car when a man approached her and pulled out a gun, the captain said.

The victim told police she begged the man not to shoot her — but he fired the gun and a bullet struck her in the stomach, according to Maierle.

Pat said the she held the towel to the victim's stomach. "I was trying to keep her calm," she said. "She called 911 ... she said she told (the gunman), 'please don't do this to me.' But he shot her anyway. Then she said she laid down and played dead.

"She said she never met the man in her life," the neighbor said.

Medics took the woman to the hospital. Both she and the baby were listed in stable condition.

"That baby is going to be a strong baby," Pat said. "They're both going to be all right. The Lord works in mysterious ways. I'm glad I was there to help her."

Police continue to search for the shooter. He is described as being in his 20s with a medium build, Maierle said.

Kristen Steele, whose neighbor, a 31-year-old pregnant woman, was shot in the stomach (Photo: George Hunter)

Kristen Steele, who lives in an adjacent building, said she woke up to the sounds of sirens Thursday.

"We heard the ambulance, and didn't know what was going on," Steele said. "When we found out ... it's horrible. Things like this shouldn't be happening in this world."

Steele said she moved into the apartment complex in May, and that it's normally quiet. "You hear dogs barking, but that's about it," she said.

Pat, who has lived in her unit less than a year, agreed the apartments are normally peaceful, although she said she won't relax until police catch the man who shot her neighbor, whom she said lived alone.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Clinton Township Police Detective Bureau at (586) 493-7840.

