A Sterling Heights man is accused of robbing a woman after he crashed his car into the vehicle she was driving, Chesterfield Township police said.

The crash happened early Friday morning on Fairchild Road near 23 Mile in Chesterfield Township, police said. A Macomb Township woman was driving the car with her two elderly parents as passengers.

Another vehicle, which police say was driven by a 32-year-old Sterling Heights man, crashed into her car, according to authorities. The impact spun the vehicles out.

After the crash, the man got out of his car and approached the woman and her parents, who were still in their vehicle, and demanded she give him her purse, officials said. She told police he told her he would shoot them if she didn't obey.

The woman complied and he ran back to his vehicle and drove away. She immediately called 911.

Chesterfield Township police asked nearby law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Minutes later, police said, Macomb County sheriff's deputies located a suspect on Interstate 94 and Metropolitan Parkway. Deputies stopped and arrested the driver. They searched his vehicle, which belongs to his mother, and recovered the victim's purse.

Deputies then turned the man over to Chesterfield Township police.

Investigators say he confessed to crashing his car into the victim and taking her purse, according to authorities. He is being held at the Macomb County Jail awaiting charges.

