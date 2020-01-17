Roseville — A 50-year-old woman has been be charged in the death of her mother, whose body was found in their home Tuesday, police said.

Rey (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

Carol Rey, of Roseville, was arraigned Friday in 39th District Court and charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and larceny, authorities said in a statement.

A judge ordered Rey held without bond and scheduled her next court appearance for Jan. 29. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Police were called at about 10 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 29000 block of Congress near Interstate 94 and 12 Mile after the woman's grandsons requested a welfare check, officials said.

Officers spoke with Rey who "appeared to be evasive when asked questions about her mother," authorities said.

"The defendant was present at the home, but had numerous excuses as to why victim, her mother, was not home," the prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday.

After consulting detectives, police obtained a warrant to search the home and garage. The victim was found dead in a large storage tub in the garage with a gunshot would to the back of the head.

Police arrested the 50-year-old, who they later determined was the deceased woman's daughter.

Investigators believe the victim had been shot in the head sometime in November, and the shooting happened inside the home.

Police also turned up activity in the victim's checking account and credit cards after her death.

In addition, authorities said it appears the suspect used the victim's cellphone and posed as her mother to send text messages to other family members. She also used the victim's social media accounts.

"This case is extremely heartbreaking. The ability of the defendant to take her own mother’s life and then cover the murder up for two months, by keeping the victim in the garage, is unfathomable," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith, said in the statement. "Our hearts go out to the other family, and friends, of the victim as they try to make sense of this unnecessary tragedy."

