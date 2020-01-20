Clinton Township — A 28-year-old man is dead and a 27-year-old woman is in custody after a Sunday night shooting, police said.

Officers were called at about 10 p.m. to an apartment on South Grange near Metropolitan Parkway and Harper, according to authorities.

They found the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Medics transported the man to a hospital where he died, officials said.

Police arrested a 27-year-old woman who was at the scene. According to an preliminary investigation, the two are in a relationship.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

