Roseville — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed an appliance store last Thursday.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspect entered the ABC Warehouse on 13 Mile near Little Mack Road at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 16. He was greeted by an employee and asked to use the restroom.

The employee told the man the store was about to close and the suspect pulled out a handgun, according to authorities. The suspect then approached a counter where another employee was counting the day's cash proceeds. The suspect reached over the counter and grabbed the money, police said.

He fled the store on foot and headed southeast, they said.

The suspect is described as having a thin build and may have had skin discoloration around his lips.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Det. Sgt. Stephan Dzierzawski at (586) 447-4492.

