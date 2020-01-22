Mount Clemens — A Clinton Township woman has been charged in connection with the fatal Sunday night shooting of a 28-year-old man, officials said.

Katryce Anita Curd, 27, was charged Wednesday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township witha count of second-degree murder, a life felony; two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, a two-year felony, and manslaughter, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

A magistrate set her bond at $250,000.

Manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Clinton Township police also Wednesday released the name of the man Curd is accused of killing, Ron Ramon Brazier, 28.

Police said officers were called to an apartment on South Grange near Metropolitan Parkway and Harper in Clinton Township at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

They found Brazier found on the floor of a bedroom with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, investigators said. He was conscious but had trouble breathing; medics transported him to a hospital where he died, according to police.

Police then arrested Curd at the scene. She and Brazier have a child together but the two do not live in the same home, authorities said.

