Warren — A 22-year-old man is hospitalized and under guard of the police after being wounded in a shootout with a homeowner in south Warren early Wednesday morning.

The shootout took place about 3 a.m. on the 11400 block of Sherman, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. That's north of Eight Mile and west of Hoover.

Dwyer said that a 22-year-old Warren man arrived home from an event, on foot, and was approached by an armed man, who allegedly attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

But the victim was armed himself.

During an "exchange of gunfire" between the two men, the suspect was wounded. He was transported to St. John Hospital in Detroit, where he is in police custody.

Police recovered two weapons from the scene. The homeowner was not hurt.

