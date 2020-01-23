Warren — Warren's top police official said Thursday that officers from local, state and federal agencies took 50 suspected felons off the street last week, describing them as "career criminals" who were likely to commit violent offenses unless they were caught.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer laid out how his special police detail, assisted by 75 officers from numerous local departments, tracked down the suspects wanted for offenses including assault, drug trafficking, bank robbery and domestic violence.

Buy Photo Warren police with help from federal agents arrested 50 people suspected of committing felonies. (Photo: Mike Martindale / The Detroit News)

The effort, conducted Jan. 13-17, resulted in the arrests of 39 men and 11 women, ranging in age from 19 to 64, who were named in outstanding arrest warrants. The arrests are expected to clear up 134 felony and misdemeanor cases, Dwyer said at a press conference.

“The initiative was to concentrate on fugitives wanted by the Warren Police Department on felony warrants for the most serious, violent and harmful offenses,” he said.

Arrests were made in 15 communities scattered across Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

“Many of those arrested are career criminals, have a history of violence and were a significant threat to public safety,” said Dwyer. “Some are career criminals who will continue to commit crimes until they are incarcerated.

“While they may be career criminals, we had career law enforcement officers out looking for them, and I want to recognize all 75 officers of the task force for the outstanding work they performed last week in the arrests of 50 fugitives. This was an extremely intense, well-organized, well-planned and executed operation.”

Warren Mayor James Fouts complimented everyone involved with doing "a fantastic job and risking their lives to make our communities safer."

Fout said deputies from Macomb, Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties assisted in the task force, along with Michigan State Police; police officers from departments in Detroit, Livonia, Dearborn, Redford, Westland, Clinton Township and Sterling Heights. Federal officers involved were from the U.S. Marshal Service, ATF, Border Patrol and Homeland Security.

“The number one priority was the safety of officers,” said Dwyer, noting no shots were fired and no one injured in any of the arrests. “Many of these arrests were of very dangerous fugitives who were armed. These arrests are not like arresting subjects for traffic violations.”

The largest number of arrests took place in Warren (21); Detroit (10) and Roseville (5). Two arrests were recorded in both Clinton Township and Sterling Heights and one each in Royal Oak, Livonia, Madison Heights, Highland Park, Hamtramck, St. Clair Shores, Macomb Township, Mt. Clemens, Fraser and Oak Park.

Dwyer said three additional search warrants were executed while serving these arrest warrants: one each in Warren, Livonia and Oak Park, where they found a pajama-clad man who had evaded trial for assault with intent to murder.

That defendant, who is charged with wounding another man with an AK-47 after being removed from a house party, had vowed to shoot it out with anyone who tried to arrest him, investigators said. A loaded .357 caliber handgun was found in a bedroom of the address.

Those additional arrests resulted in seizures of six additional firearms, narcotics and more than $20,000, Dwyer said.

Besides the mentioned 50 arrested felons, Dwyer said officers cleared up other outstanding warrants, determining that 10 of the targets were dead and three others had been deported since 2014.

Seventeen other fugitives were in custody in other jurisdictions, Dwyer said, including outstate Michigan and Arizona.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/01/23/warrens-top-cop-touts-arrest-50-career-criminals/4533616002/