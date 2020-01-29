Harrison Township — Macomb County sheriff's deputies Monday rescued a woman who fell into a lake while ice fishing.

The woman was fishing from a dock at about 3:20 p.m. when she lost her footing and slipped into Lake St. Clair, officials said.

A friend of the woman who was on another dock heard her fall and then saw her struggling in the icy water. The friend was unable to pull the woman out of the water and on to the dock, according to authorities.

Two fishermen nearby heard the woman's cries and rushed over to help. They also tried to pull the woman out of the water, but she said her body had become numb and she couldn't move, police said. Officials said the temperature of the water was about 36 degrees.

The woman's friend called for help while the fishermen held on to the woman to keep her from slipping under the water.

Sheriff's deputies and Harrison Township firefighters arrived at the dock and were able to pull the woman out of the water. They said they believe she was in the water for about 15 minutes.

