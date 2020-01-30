Center Line — A 52-year-old Detroit woman has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly biting off the tip of the tongue of a man she was kissing on Tuesday, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith announced Thursday.

Authorities say the alleged bite took place at the victim's apartment in Center Line, a Macomb County suburb. Youlette Wedgeworth and her friend were kissing, consensually, when she allegedly "proceeded to bite the tip of the victim's tongue off," according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Wedgeworth (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Police found a one-inch portion of the victim's tongue missing. It was recovered in his bedroom.

Medics took the victim to the hospital, while Center Line police transported the suspect to the police station.

Wedgeworth was given a $25,000 cash or surety bond Wednesday at her arraignment at the 37-B District Court in Center Line. She's due for a pretrial conference on Feb. 19.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/01/30/woman-52-charged-assault-biting-off-mans-tongue-during-kiss/2854547001/