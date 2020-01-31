Armada — An Armada Middle School student was removed from campus this week for making a threat against a teacher on social media, officials said.

Michael Musary, superintendent of Armada Area Schools, said in a letter sent to parents Thursday that one of the district's staff members had been receiving harassing messages that turned threatening via social media from a fake account.

He said staff contacted the Macomb County Sheriff's Office about the threats. Detectives with the sheriff's office identified a person they believe is responsible for sending the messages as a current middle school student, who was later removed from campus.

"I have said this before, we take school safety very seriously and we will do everything possible to keep our schools safe," Musary said. "At no time during this situation were any of students in danger."

He said the district and the authorities continue to work together to investigate the matter.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/01/31/armada-middle-school-student-accused-making-threat-against-staff-member-via-social-media/4620554002/