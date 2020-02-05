Extra patrols on Hall Road, I-94 Wednesday to target distracted driving
Michigan State Police said it will have extra patrols on a couple of major Macomb County roadways Wednesday.
The troopers will be on Hall Road between Van Dyke and Interstate 94 and on Interstate 94 between Metropolitan Parkway and 26 Mile, officials said in a tweet. The troopers will be looking for distracted drivers and motorists who aren't wearing their seat belts, they said.
