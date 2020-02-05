Michigan State Police said it will have extra patrols on a couple of major Macomb County roadways Wednesday.

The troopers will be on Hall Road between Van Dyke and Interstate 94 and on Interstate 94 between Metropolitan Parkway and 26 Mile, officials said in a tweet. The troopers will be looking for distracted drivers and motorists who aren't wearing their seat belts, they said.

Good Morning! It’s another #JustDriveRightWednesday! Today we will have extra patrols on M-59 from Van Dyke to I-94 and I-94 from 26 Mile to Metro Parkway.

These patrols will focus on seatbelt use and distracted driving. So just drive right and be polite to other drivers. pic.twitter.com/95W0Fy5uGp — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 5, 2020

