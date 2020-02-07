St. Clair Shores — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who broke into a gas station last month by throwing a hammer through a glass door.

The incident happened at about 6:15 a.m. Jan. 27 at a Citgo gas station, according to authorities.

After getting inside the store, the man took Newport cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

Police said as he left, the man got into a silver or gray Chrysler Town and Country minivan with damage to the front quarter panel on the driver's side.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call St. Clair Shores police at (586) 445-5305.

