Bruce Township — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing Macomb County man and the woman who was last seen with him.

Cracchiolo (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Officials said Mark Cracchiolo, 34, was last seen at his Bruce Township home. He is considered to be endangered because troopers who visited the home found suspicious circumstances.

Cracchiolo is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Troopers are trying to find a woman who was seen with Cracchiolo Thursday, officials said. They released a photo of the woman.

Cracchiolo is currently on parole, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He has previous convictions for illegal use of a financial transaction device, weapons charges, breaking and entering as well as receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehice.

Michigan State Police are looking for this woman who was last seen with a missing Bruce Township man on Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Anyone with information on Mark or the woman should call detectives at the Michigan State Police's Metro North Post at (248) 584-5751 or (313) 237-2450.

