Mount Clemens — A Harrison Township man has been charged for allegedly driving drunk to his court hearing with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit, officials said.

James Gird, 57, was in court Thursday for a hearing on an operating while intoxicated charge he received Dec. 30. A statement from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says Magistrate James Verploeg noticed "concerning behavior" by Gird and requested testing.

Gird had difficulty speaking without slurring his words, according to the prosecutor's office. He allegedly told officers he had a couple of shots. They also found a partly emptied bottle of vodka in his vehicle.

He was arraigned on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a high blood-alcohol content, a 180-day misdemeanor, Friday in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township.

A magistrate ordered Gird held on a $25,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for March 5.

