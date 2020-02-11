A man from west Michigan is being held after he allegedly threatened to rape and murder a Warren police officer over a YouTube video, prosecutors said.

Luke Louis, 37, faces a six-month misdemeanor charge allegedly for using a communication device to make threats. He was arrested in Muskegon this week after the phone he allegedly used was identified, prosecutors said.

Luke Louis (Photo: Macomb County Prosecutor's Office)

Officials said Louis of Muskegon used a Google account to make at least 45 threatening calls to a female officer with the Warren Police Department.

The threatening calls stemmed from an online video of a man recording outside the Tacom military plant in Warren. The man is approached by officers and asked why he's recording.

Louis, who is not in the video and has ever met the officer, apparently felt that the video recorder's First Amendment rights were violated. He is alleged to have persistently called the Police Department from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, prosecutors said.

"This individual contacted the police at least 45 times asking to speak with the female officer in the video, stating he was going to rape and murder her," the Prosecutor's Office said. "He tells her that she's going to be murdered today and she won't be able to outrun his bullets."

Louis is being held at Macomb County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. If he's released, he will be issued a GPS tether, prosecutors said.

"In today's day and age, we must remain vigilant, and any threat of this type of nature will not be tolerated," the Prosecutor's Office said.

