Mount Clemens — Another person dealing with drunken driving charges has been charged for showing up drunk to a Macomb County court, officials said Wednesday.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Deandre Hill, 37, of Detroit was required to appear in a St. Clair Shores district court Monday for a substance abuse assessment. Hill was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Jan. 15 and the assessment was part of his sentencing.

Authorities said police and prosecutors at the court detected a strong odor of alcohol from Hill. A probation officer administered a breathalyzer test, Smith said.

Hill denied driving to the court, but officials said video shows him arriving in the court's parking lot in a vehicle and getting out of the driver's side.

Police were called and administered a field sobriety test, which Hill failed, Smith said. Officers arrested Hill and gave him another blood alcohol test at the police station. The results showed his blood alcohol level was at .13 and .14.

Hill was formally charged in court Tuesday with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A judge set his bond at $15,000 and ordered him to wear a blood alcohol-monitoring tether if released.

On Tuesday, Smith said a Harrison Township man was charged for allegedly driving drunk to his court hearing with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.

