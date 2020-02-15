Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Semi-truck crash, fire closes I-696 East near Groesbeck Highway
Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
Published 1:47 p.m. ET Feb. 15, 2020 | Updated 3:08 p.m. ET Feb. 15, 2020
Eastbound Interstate 696 near Grosbeck Highway is closed Saturday afternoon as hazmat teams and emergency responders tend to a semi-truck crash and fire.
The semi-truck collapsed in the shoulder of eastbound I-696 at 1:15 p.m. Michigan Department of Transportation officials say the truck was carrying liquid nitrogen and its brakes caught on fire. The fire has been contained.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries. MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross said Michigan State Police and local fire departments are on the scene.
All eastbound I-696 lanes were closed from Groesbeck to Gratiot. The left two lanes are expected to reopen shortly. The right lane will remain closed for fire cleanup, Cross said.
Stay with detroitnews.com for updates.
