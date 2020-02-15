Eastbound Interstate 696 near Grosbeck Highway is closed Saturday afternoon as hazmat teams and emergency responders tend to a semi-truck crash and fire.

The semi-truck collapsed in the shoulder of eastbound I-696 at 1:15 p.m. Michigan Department of Transportation officials say the truck was carrying liquid nitrogen and its brakes caught on fire. The fire has been contained.

Buy Photo Roseville Fire Department firefighters and investigators secure a semi-tractor tanker fire which caused the closure of I-696 and Grosebeck Highway on Saturday, February 15, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

It’s unclear if there are any injuries. MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross said Michigan State Police and local fire departments are on the scene.

All eastbound I-696 lanes were closed from Groesbeck to Gratiot. The left two lanes are expected to reopen shortly. The right lane will remain closed for fire cleanup, Cross said.

Stay with detroitnews.com for updates.

Buy Photo Roseville Police prepare to close I-696 as firefighters secure a semi-tractor tanker fire on Saturday, February 15, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/02/15/semi-truck-fire-closes-696-east-near-groesbeck-highway/4771435002/