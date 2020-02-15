Shelby Township police officers are investigating a tanning salon after a hidden camera was found in one of the private rooms Friday.

Officers received a call at 7:40 p.m. on Friday and dispatched to the Chili Peppers Tanning Salon, located in a strip mall at 55172 Van Dyke, police said.

Chili Pepper Tanning Salon is located in a strip mall at 55172 Van Dyke. (Photo: Google Maps)

An off-duty police officer found what appeared to be a small camera hidden in the wall of one of the tanning rooms, Lt. Pat Barnard said.

An investigation was launched and no further information was released.

Anyone with specific information that may help is asked to call the police station at (586) 731-2121 and ask to speak with the shift manager.

