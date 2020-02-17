Eastpointe — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a Family Dollar store Monday morning, officials said.

The robbery happened at about 9:15 a.m. at the Family Dollar located at 18040 Nine Mile near Kelly.

According to authorities, the man entered the store, approached a cashier, claimed he had a gun and demanded money.

The cashier turned over the money in the cash register and the man fled, police said.

Officials released an image captured by the store's security system. Police said he is light-skinned, African-American, has a thin mustache, and is about 40-50 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He had a stocky build and wore a black, full-zip hoodie, black pants, black shoes and dark glasses.

Police said a weapon was never seen, but the man held his hand in his pocket as if he were armed.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should call the Eastpointe Police at (586) 445-5100 ext. 1.

