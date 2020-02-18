Shelby Township — The company that owns a tanning salon where three hidden cameras were found in private rooms said its remaining 13 tanning salons have been checked, according to police.

"No other cameras were found," officials said in a statement. "This investigation is on-going and we are asking anyone with additional information regarding this incident to please contact the Shelby Township Police Department at (586) 731-2121."

Chili Pepper Tanning Salon is located in a strip mall at 55172 Van Dyke. (Photo: Google Maps)

Officials said police received a call at 7:40 p.m. Friday and dispatched officers to the Chili Peppers Tanning Salon at a strip mall at 55172 Van Dyke.

They were called after an off-duty police officer found what appeared to be a small camera hidden in the wall of one of the tanning rooms.

The company said Saturday in a Facebook post that it is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons who put the cameras in the tanning rooms.

