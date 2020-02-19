Mount Clemens — A 56-year-old Harrison Township woman is accused of pouring a bottle of urine on her wheelchair-bound daughter, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said.

Angela Lenora Gay, 57, is also accused of threatening her two daughters and granddaughter, he said.

According to Smith, police were called last week about an incident involving a knife. A woman at the Harrison Township home told Macomb County deputies that her mother tried to stab her with a pencil and bit her hand during an argument.

The woman also told deputies she found her wheelchair-bound sister covered in urine as her mother stood over her with a knife, officials said.

The sister told police her mother had taken a full container of urine from their handicapped uncle and threw it on her and called her a "crippled #@!%&." She also said her mother slid a knife against the back of her neck, causing a small cut, according to authorities.

The suspect's granddaughter told deputies that her grandmother scratched her and stabbed her with a pencil.

Smith said his office has authorized several charges against Gay, including assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, and three counts of domestic violence, each a 93-day misdemeanor.

Gay was formally charged Tuesday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township. A magistrate ordered her held on a personal bond. He also ordered that she have no contact with her two daughters or granddaughter if she is released.

Gay is scheduled to appear next in court next Wednesday.

“As prosecutor, I have taken my role seriously in protecting people in our special needs community, and this case is no different,” Smith said in a statement. “We will also be asking that this defendant receive a mental health evaluation.”

