Warren — A 64-year-old Detroit man was allegedly "super drunk" before hitting two Warren police cars early this month, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash took place on Feb. 8, in the area of 10 Mile and Mound, according to the statement from Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Two Warren police officers were at the scene of a crash — one inside his vehicle, the second outside his vehicle — when their police SUVs were hit by a 2002 Ford Explorer, the statement said.

Both officers had minor injuries from the crash, and Smith says the damage to the two police SUVs, both 2017 Ford Explorers, is not yet known.

The prosecutor's office says it will seek restitution from the suspect, Christopher Smedley, who has been charged with operating with a high blood alcohol content.

Police claim the suspect admitted to having had three drinks — vodka.

Judge Suzanne Faunce of Warren's 37th District Court gave Warren a $2,000 cash or surety bond, and ordered that he submit to random breath tests and not consume alcohol or drugs, if he were to post bond.

Smedley's pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27 before Judge Matthew Sabaugh.

