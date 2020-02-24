Harrison Township — A 27-year-old man died Sunday after getting into Lake St. Clair to retrieve his cellphone, officials said.

Two men were ice fishing on the lake in the area of San Juan Street and North River Road in Harrison Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

One of the men lost his phone in the water and he entered the lake to get it, authorities said. The man did not resurface.

Emergency services were called and the man's body was located several hours later.

