Shelby Township — A 38-year-old Macomb Township man has been charged with hiding cameras at a tanning salon a couple of weeks ago, officials said.

Brian Michael Maciborski was arraigned on several charges, including three counts of eavesdropping and one count of possession of analogues. All of the charges are two-year felonies, according to Shelby Township police officials.

Maciborski (Photo: Shelby Township Police Department)

They also said because Maciborski has a 2005 conviction for eavesdropping out of Sterling Heights, prosecutors are considering charging him with eavesdropping-second offense, a five-year felony.

A judge ordered him held on a $250,000 bond.

Maciborski was arrested Friday by Shelby Township police after an investigation into a hidden camera that was found Feb. 14 in a private room at the Chili Peppers Tanning Salon in a strip mall at 55172 Van Dyke.

Police called after an off-duty police officer found what appeared to be a small camera hidden in the wall of one of the tanning rooms.

Officials later said three cameras were found mounted in the walls of several of the tanning rooms. All of the remaining rooms at the salon were checked and no other cameras were found.

