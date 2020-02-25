Roseville — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who held up a Home Depot store with a gun Sunday.

The suspect is described as about 45 years old with a slim build and a gray beard and black mustache. He was wearing a black down-filled jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles, officials said.

Roseville police say this man took about $1,000 of merchandise from a Home Depot store and assaulting a loss prevention officer. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

He was last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored 2001 Toyota Camry.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers were called to the Home Depot on 13 Mile at Little Mack to respond to an armed robbery.

Store employees told them the man had put about $1,000 of merchandise into a shopping cart and tried to leave the store without paying for it, authorities said.

A loss prevention officer confronted the man and he immediately brandished a black revolver. Police said the loss prevention officer ran back to the store and the man chased him.

Roseville police said the suspect also struck a Home Depot loss prevention officer with a handgun several times. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

The man struck the store employee several times with the gun. The employee was not seriously injured.

Officials said the worker dropped his cellphone and the man took it as he exited the store. The man grabbed the shopping cart filled with merchandise, went to the parking lot and loaded the goods into the Toyota before driving away.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Roseville Police Department's Detective Bureau at (586) 447-4493.

