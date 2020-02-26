A 68-year-old Macomb County man hit the jackpot. Literally.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $3.4 million Lotto 47 jackpot this week after matching all six numbers drawn Feb. 8: 06-07-12-16-18-46.

He bought the ticket at the Victory Inn, 28950 Mound in Warren. He paid $4 for a double drawing and won on the first pick, Michigan Lottery officials said.

The Macomb County man matched all six numbers drawn on Feb. 8. (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

"I heard a winner had been sold at the Victory Inn, so I checked my ticket. Then I checked it again, and then once more just to be sure I was the winner," said the player. "I was stunned to see I really won!

"I’ve always told people I would win. I’ve even had a bucket list of items I want to do if I win, but now I’m so shocked I can’t recall what any of those things were. It’s time to start planning and getting that list together!"

He went to lottery headquarters to claim the big prize and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $2.1 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

With his winnings, he plans to check off some items on a new bucket list and then save the remainder.

Each Lotto 47 play is $1. Players select six numbers from 1 to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million, which grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

Lotto 47 drawings take place at 7:29 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

