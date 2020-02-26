Detroit — Aaron Goetsch, a law student from Macomb, will compete as a contestant on "Jeopardy!" Thursday night.

Viewers can watch Goetsch and others con the NBC local channel, WDIV-TV at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Goetsch wrote on Facebook that "all are welcome" to attend a watch party in his honor at the Kit Kat Club in Macomb on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.

The man of the hour will not be in attendance in Michigan as he will be at another watch party in Mississippi.

"I'm beyond grateful for all your kind words and encouragement over the past couple months," Goetsch wrote on a Facebook post.

