HGTV star Nicole Curtis is butting heads with Roseville city officials over plans to demolish a beloved church on Gratiot Avenue.

On Tuesday evening, the star, who grew up in Lake Orion, was escorted out of the Roseville City Council meeting after violating public comment rules.

Buy Photo Nicole Curtis, a Lake Orion native, is the star of HGTV's "Rehab Addict." (Photo: Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News)

The "Rehab Addict" star was ordered to leave after she tried to address the council more than once about plans to demolish and redevelop the closed Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

"Everyone and anyone who wanted to speak had the opportunity to speak and they are limited to their three minutes during the public portion" of council meetings, said City Attorney Tim Tomlinson. "...She continued to disrupt the meeting from the sidelines of the auditorium on repeated occasions."

Curtis' removal comes just weeks after she challenged city officials to reconsider demolition plans for Sacred Heart, which was originally built in 1861 and later refurbished in 1950.

After closing the church as part of a downsizing plan in 2017, the Archdiocese of Detroit sold the property and a developer now plans to put a storage facility on the property.

Earlier this month in a post on social media, Curtis, a vocal proponent of saving old homes and buildings, said the details of the church can't be replicated.

"This is no place for storage units and demolition," said Curtis on Facebook.

But Tomlinson said city officials had no say in the archdiocese's decision to close or sell the church. The city also isn't in the position to buy the church itself. Similar facilities have sold for approximately $2 million.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, pictured in 1974, was originally built in 1861, according to Roseville officials. It was refurbished in 1950. (Photo: Detroit News Photo Archive)

Tomlinson said Curtis has been "making the rounds" on social media but didn't respond when he reached out to her directly.

"I can appreciate that others have opinions of what they would and would not like to occur at the site, (but) the reality is that unless a developer has the money to do what some have proposed, it isn’t going to happen," he said.

At Tuesday's meeting, video footage Tuesday night from WXYZ Channel 7 showed another woman addressing the City Council at a microphone and asking if she could cede her speaking time to Curtis, who was nearby.

"We have rules about how public hearings are handled in the city of Roseville," a council member replied. "You can’t defer your time to anybody. Everyone gets an opportunity to speak."

Curtis stepped forward, asking to speak. She was told she would be asked to leave if she interrupted again, and a police officer approached her.

Moments later, Curtis turned to the audience while walking to an exit at the back of the auditorium. "You guys, I'm with you," she said to applause. " I support you."

A timeline for the church's demolition, meanwhile, hasn't been set. Tomlinson said while the City Council has approved conditional rezoning agreement for the church property, no demolition permits have been sought or approved.

