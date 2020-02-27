St. Clair Shores — Another man has been charged in connection with a fight at a St. Clair Shores bar last year that left a customer dead, police announced Thursday.

Johnny Zan Rittenberry was arraigned in 40th District Court on one count of assault and battery stemming from the Dec. 22 attack on Shawn Kupic at the Kapone Sports Tavern, investigators said in a statement.

Rittenberry is due back in court next month. (Photo: St. Clair Shores Police Department)

The 39-year-old Warren man "is alleged to have thrown his drink on Kubic as he laid on the floor motionless and defenseless after being sucker punched by Hatum Akrawi," according to the release.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has said Akrawi waited until Kubic turned to talk to a friend, then punched the 47-year-old "in the head with significant force," causing him to lose consciousness.

Kubic died from his injuries days later. Akrawi initially was arraigned in late December on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, then charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, county officials have said. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 13, court records show.

40th District Court Judge Mark Fratarcangeli set bond at $5,000.

An attorney listed in court records as representing Rittenberry did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Meanwhile, a memorial hockey game in Kubic's memory is planned Saturday at Clark Park in Detroit.

