Utica police seek tips on theft of liquor, lobster
Utica — Police are looking for a man who may be throwing a heck of a party.
Investigators are asking the public for help to identify the man who stole about $300 in liquor and lobster from a store last week, officials said.
Police released an image of the man captured by the store's security cameras.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft should call Utica Police Det. Greg Morabito at (586) 731-2345.
