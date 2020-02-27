Utica — Police are looking for a man who may be throwing a heck of a party.

Investigators are asking the public for help to identify the man who stole about $300 in liquor and lobster from a store last week, officials said.

Utica police said the are looking for a man who stole $300 in liquor and lobster from a retailer on Feb. 19, 2020. (Photo: Facebook)

Police released an image of the man captured by the store's security cameras.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft should call Utica Police Det. Greg Morabito at (586) 731-2345.

