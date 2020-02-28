Warren — A man accused of trying to run over two Eastpointe police officers and ramming a Warren police car is scheduled to be formally charged in court Friday, officials said.

The 57-year-old man is also suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store in Eastpointe, according to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

On Wednesday, the man allegedly attempted to run over the two police officers while he was driving a white Nissan Altima. He also is suspected of ramming into a police car on Knox Street near Nine Mile and Schoenherr roads in Warren, according to authorities.

Dwyer said the suspect has a lengthy criminal history, which includes convictions for armed robbery, escaping from prison, assaulting police officers, breaking and entering and drug charges.

He said after investigation and surveillance, officers located the suspect at a home near Seven Mile and the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side. Officers staked out the home Thursday and approached the suspect as he was leaving the house.

Dwyer said the suspect tried to run back into the home, but was captured after a brief struggle.

The man, who had been wanted on outstanding felony warrants, is scheduled to be arraigned in 37th District Court in Warren.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/02/28/man-who-tried-run-over-eastpointe-officers-rammed-warren-cop-car-charged/4902556002/