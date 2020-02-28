Chesterfield Township police are working to find the person who robbed a First State Bank on Friday.

The man entered the branch in the 53900 block of Gratiot just before noon "wearing clothing that hid his identity," police said in a statement. "No weapon was seen but the suspect implied he had a gun."

A surveillance image was released hours after the incident. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

The man ran from the bank with an unknown amount of cash, according to the release.

The incident prompted a brief lockdown at nearby L’Anse Creuse Public Schools until police determined the suspect was no longer in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Detective Bureau at (586) 949-3304.

