Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a Burlington store in Warren this week.

Surveillance image of the suspect. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

The suspect entered the business in the 28700 block of Dequindre at about 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, "stated he had a gun and ordered the cashier to give him money," Crime Stoppers officials said in a statement. "After he received the cash he left the store."

He is described as 50-65 years old, bald between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall, 230-260 pounds, last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket with gray sleeves, a dark hooded sweatshirt and matching pants.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach the group at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

