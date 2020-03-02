Shelby Twp. — An 82-year-old Clinton Township woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while walking early Monday morning in Shelby Township, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 12:45 a.m. on westbound Hall at Hayes, said Lt. Jeff Daniel of the Shelby Township Police Department.

Police say the victim was crossing Hall when she was hit by a silver Toyota Camry.

It's not immediately clear if the woman was crossing using a crosswalk or whether she was headed north or south. Police hope video from a nearby gas station will provide information.

The male driver, in his "young 20s," stopped and cooperated with police. A preliminary roadside impairment test came back negative, and police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The driver was "pretty distraught" at the scene, Daniel said. He was not cited or arrested, but released pending the results of the investigation.

The fatal crash prompted an hours-long road closure, but the roads were back open by morning rush hour at 6 a.m., Daniel said.

The most recent Michigan State Police data, released last week, says 115 people had died in car crashes in Michigan thus far in 2020, which is six fewer from the same point last year. In 2018, the last full year for which data is available, 145 pedestrians were killed in car crashes in Michigan.

Police are not yet releasing the victim's identity.

