Sterling Heights — The city's Fire Department is mourning the loss of Lt. Lorne Farrell after he collapsed and died in Florida while playing a game with his family Sunday.

Farrell was playing pickleball, a paddleball sport, with his adult children when he died. "Extensive efforts from bystanders and first responders to revive him were not successful," said a news release by the Fire Department.

"Lorne was an exceptional firefighter who could always be counted on in times of need;

not just for the public he served with extreme dedication, but to his fellow firefighters

(with) whom he was very close," the statement said.

Sterling Heights Fire Department Lt. Lorne Farrell (Photo: Sterling Heights Fire Departmetn)

Like the time when Farrell fractured his leg during a large Christmas Day fire in 2018.

"In the first chaotic moments of that fire, Lorne was struck by a coupling from a piece of large-diameter fire hose," the department said. "As a testament to his dedication and his desire to put others first, Lorne laid on the ground in extreme pain and ordered every firefighter that attempted to help him to ignore him and get to work saving lives of the dozens of people who were still trapped in the building."

Farrell of Chesterfield Township began his career in the Sterling Heights Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic in 2003. He spent eight years before that with the Hazel Park Fire Department and five years prior to that with the Washington Township Fire Department.

His personnel file is noted for meritorious citations for his work, including life-saving actions in a medical emergency in 2006, his efforts during a mutual-aid fire to save senior citizens in Shelby Township in 2012 and during a large fire at Buff Whelan Chevrolet in 2017, the release said.

He was assigned to Fire Station 1 on Battalion 2.

His mother and his two children, a daughter, 22, and a son, 20, were with him when he died, the release said. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter who also loved fishing and snowmobiling.

"Any time he could spend with his children was at the top of his list of things to do," the release said.

