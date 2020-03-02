Sterling Heights police are investigating the death of a woman found Monday in a residential neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 14000 block of Shadywood Drive at about 5 p.m. "on a suspicious circumstance," investigators said in a statement. "Upon arrival they located an unknown female deceased."

Detectives were on the scene and there was no danger to the public at this time, according to the notice. Other details, such as where the woman was found and her age, were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Investigations Bureau at (586) 446-2825.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/03/02/woman-dead-shadywood-sterling-heights/4935589002/