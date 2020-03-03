Detroit — The ex-con father of Macomb County trash titan Chuck Rizzo wants a break from a federal judge in exchange for cooperating with ongoing criminal investigations, according to court records.

Charles Rizzo, 73, of New Baltimore was sentenced to 90 days in prison in July 2018 for his role in a Macomb County scandal involving bribes, corrupt politicians and rigged garbage-hauling contracts. He was freed in December 2018 and ordered to serve two years of supervised release.

Charles Rizzo, the father of trash titan Chuck Rizzo, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and was sentenced to 90 days imprisonment and two years' supervised release. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Rizzo wants to terminate the supervised release in exchange for providing information about unspecified "ongoing government investigations," according to a federal court filing Monday. Rizzo asked U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland to keep details of the offer sealed in federal court.

"Mr. Rizzo’s motion for early termination of supervised release describes in detail his offer to provide information to law enforcement authorities related to ongoing government investigations and concerning the potentially improper conduct of others," Rizzo's lawyer, Barry Levine, wrote.

The offer also includes detailed information about secret cooperation provided by his son, who is serving a more than five-year prison sentence.

Buy Photo Former Rizzo Environmental Services CEO Chuck Rizzo leaves the Federal Court Building in Port Huron in 2017 after pleading guilty to a number of charges involving conspiring to bribe politicians and embezzlement. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

"Publishing information concerning Mr. Rizzo and Rizzo Junior’s cooperation efforts will alert third parties to their efforts and could interfere with ongoing confidential government investigations," Levine wrote. "Permitting such information to become public may further expose Mr. Rizzo or Rizzo Junior to potential safety concerns because of their efforts to cooperate."

The Rizzos were convicted in a long-running Macomb County public corruption investigation that has led to the federal convictions of 22 contractors and public officials, including former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds and towing mogul Gasper Fiore.

There are at least two ongoing public corruption investigations in Macomb County. Federal agents continue investigating former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco and the FBI also is conducting an investigation into Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith's spending of asset forfeiture funds. Michigan State Police investigators raided his home in May.

According to federal court records, Charles Rizzo was involved in a scheme in August 2015 in which the owner of a recycling company was instructed to overcharge Rizzo Environmental Services for the purchase of Dumpsters. The next month, the owner of the recycler sent checks by mail to a third party for the Dumpster purchases.

Chuck Rizzo, his father, Fiore, Bloomfield Hills resident Derrick Hicks and others plotted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from Rizzo Environmental Services using a fake legal settlement agreement, fraudulent consulting deals, kickbacks, shell companies and stolen money to help pay for Chuck Rizzo’s mansion in Bloomfield Township, the government alleged.

Some of the stolen money bankrolled bribes for public officials to maintain and secure additional municipal garbage contracts, prosecutors say.

