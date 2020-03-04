Chesterfield Township — Police are looking for a man who slugged another man after slugging his beer at a bar.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 26 at a Chesterfield Township pub, officials said.

The man allegedly took a man's beer that was by a pool table and drank it, according to authorities. The victim confronted the drinker about it and the man punched him two or three times in the mug, they said.

Chesterfield Township police are looking for a man who drank another man's beer and then punched him in the face when he confronted him about it. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

The assailant had a beard and was about 6 foot to 6-foot-3 in height. He was wearing glasses and a black jacket with white stripes.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Chesterfield Township police Detective Jason Dawidowicz at (586) 949-4265 or email him at jd@chesterfieldpolice.org.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/03/04/chesterfield-police-seek-man-who-drank-mans-beer-punched-him-face/4951295002/