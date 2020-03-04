Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Chesterfield police seek man who drank man's beer, punched him in the face
Chesterfield Township — Police are looking for a man who slugged another man after slugging his beer at a bar.
The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 26 at a Chesterfield Township pub, officials said.
The man allegedly took a man's beer that was by a pool table and drank it, according to authorities. The victim confronted the drinker about it and the man punched him two or three times in the mug, they said.
The assailant had a beard and was about 6 foot to 6-foot-3 in height. He was wearing glasses and a black jacket with white stripes.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Chesterfield Township police Detective Jason Dawidowicz at (586) 949-4265 or email him at jd@chesterfieldpolice.org.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/03/04/chesterfield-police-seek-man-who-drank-mans-beer-punched-him-face/4951295002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments