Roseville — A power outage in southern Macomb County has closed Roseville High School on Wednesday, the school district announced.

DTE Energy's Outage Map, as of the 6 a.m. hour, shows some 3,133 homes or businesses without power in the area bounded roughly by 12 Mile to the south, 13 Mile to the north, Gratiot to the east and Hayes to the west.

The DTE Outage Center says the outages are due to "public interference with DTE equipment," and offers an estimated time of 8:30 a.m. for the fix.

The day at Roseville High School starts a bit earlier than that, at 7:40 a.m., and ends at 2:45 p.m.

DTE outage map (Photo: DTE)

