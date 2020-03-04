Warren — A man who robbed a Burlington Coat Factory store last week has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has authorized a charge of armed robbery against the man, who police have identified as Wilbert Vincent Boswell, 65. He is in custody and waiting to be arraigned in court, officials said.

Boswell (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Police said the suspect entered the store on Dequindre Road near 12 Mile at about 7:18 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2020 and approached a cashier. He allegedly told a store employee “Don’t make any noise, I have a gun and I’ll shoot you,” according to authorities.

He demanded the worker open the cash register and give him all of the money inside it. Once he collected the money, about $500, he repeated to the employee that he would shoot her if she made any noise, police said. He then fled the store.

Warren police investigators began searching for the suspect and learned he was sought in a series of armed robberies, including one Feb. 17 at a Family Dollar store in Eastpointe, one Feb. 20 at a Shoe Carnival store in Troy and one Feb. 20 at a Family Dollar in Detroit.

Detectives identified the suspect Monday and learned he was wanted by the state department of corrections for a parole violation. Investigators also learned he was at a hospital and arrested him, officials said.

Boswell has eight convictions for armed robbery, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He also has three felony firearms convictions.

