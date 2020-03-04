Warren police seek suspect who shot at his ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend
Warren — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who allegedly fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend Wednesday morning.
Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the incident happened at about 5 a.m. in the 8200 block of Jewett Avenue near Van Dyke and Stephens roads.
Dwyer said officers were called to the home to investigate reports of shots fired. A man and a woman told them they had arrived at the house when they unexpectedly encountered the suspect, later identified as Cameron Demon Trimble, 25, the woman's ex-boyfriend.
After the man and woman saw Trimble, they each got into separate vehicles and began to drive away, police said. Trimble then stepped out of the home and fired a gun at them as they drove away, striking the cars. Neither the man nor woman were injured, officials said.
Dwyer said Trimble fled the area and is at-large. He has an extensive criminal record and is considered armed and dangerous.
He has family living near Atlanta, according to police. It is not known if he has access to a vehicle.
Anyone who has information about Trimble should call Warren Police at (586) 574-4700.
