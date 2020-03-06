Warren — The Warren Police Department will hold a recruitment open house from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

The event, at 29900 S. Civic Boulevard, will include a building tour and meetings with officers and command staff.

The department has several opening to fill this year and the event is open to current police officers, academy students and MCOLES certifiable applicants. For more information, call 586-574-4763.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/03/06/warren-police-recruitment-open-house/4956719002/