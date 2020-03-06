Sterling Heights — More details about the redevelopment of Lakeside Mall continue to emerge and new features of the shopping center include an ice skating rink, a food truck and pop up market space.

City officials on Friday released details from the company that purchased the mall in December, Out of the Box Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Miami-based real estate developer Lionheart Capital.

Buy Photo Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights has been sold to a Miami group that says it wants to turn the struggling mall into a mixed-use space. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

"We are thrilled to be bringing an ice-skating rink to Lakeside,” Jerry Weller, mall manager, said in a statement. “This will definitely create a new fun experience to the mall and we hope the Sterling Heights community is as enthusiastic as we are.”

The synthetic ice rink will enable year-round skating, the company said, and will feature sound and lighting for disco skating. The rink will also offer programs for young children to learn how to skate and be available to rent for private parties.

City officials praised the news.

“The city created its 2030 Vision with a focus on placemaking, public art, and abundant recreational opportunities for all residents," Mayor Michael Taylor said in a statement. "It is exciting to see that Out of the Box Ventures shares the same values as the City and is committed to creating unique experiences at Lakeside Mall during this transition period.”

Lakeside Mall (Photo: Lionheart Capital)

After the rink is completed, the company plans to add art installations at the mall. The plans include works by graffiti artists, murals and art galleries. There are also plans to host art workshops for children and teens.

Company officials said it will also launch in late spring Lakeside’s first Food Truck & Pop-Up Market.

“It is important that we stay as connected to the community as possible," Ophir Sternberg, Lionheart Capital founding partner and CEO, said. "We have a

lot of space that is best put to use to enhance the quality of life for Sterling Heights’ residents, while we work on revitalizing the mall.

“Miami, where we are based, and Detroit are both artistic and creative incubators as cities," he said. "As a company we are especially connected to the arts and are thrilled to be able to give local talent a place to showcase their work.”

Lakeside Mall is located at Schoenherr and Hall roads.

