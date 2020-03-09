Warren — The Warren-headquartered Art Van filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday in Delaware. The move comes three days after announcing plans to liquidate its stores.

In the filing, it claims that it has "had its domicile, principal place of business, or principal assets in this district for 180 days immediately preceding the date of its petition."

The company has between 50,001 and 100,000 creditors, and its assets, somewhere between $100 million and $500 million, are in the same range as its liabilities.

David Ladd, Art Van's chief financial officer, signed the filing. Art Van has asked for joint administration of its bankruptcy and those of its entities, including the Canadian Art Van, Comfort Mattress LLC and Pure Sleep.

In a declaration in support of the chapter 11 filing, Ladd wrote: "Given continuously declining profitability and operational challenges over the past three years, and despite the best efforts of the company and its advisors to secure the capital necessary to preserve the entire business as a going concern, the company is simply unable to meet its financial obligations."

Art Van's same-store sales have declined every quarter since June 2016, Ladd wrote. Beyond that, "increased fragmentation and intense competition" on both the digital front, from Amazon, and in retail, from stores like Ashley, hurt the company.

"Art Van revenues have declined approximately 27% cumulatively on a same-store basis since fiscal year 2016 through January 2020," Ladd wrote.

The filing contains a list of Art Van's 30 biggest unsecured creditors that are owed more than $60 million. Largest among them is the Sussman Agency, a Southfield-based advertising firm owed more than $7.8 million. In second place is Monroe-based La-Z-Boy Chair Co., owed nearly $5.2 million.

The liquidation sale began Friday and Metro Detroit-based Art Van showrooms drew crowds so large they had to be shut down early Saturday. After a few days off to "regroup," the sale is expected to resume Monday afternoon.

The bankruptcy filing had been long discussed, but in February the company said such talk was premature.

Boston-based Thomas H. Lee Partners bought Art Van in February 2017 for $550 million, a year before the death of its founder Van Elslander in February 2018.

A spokesperson for Thomas H. Lee told The News that investors in the acquisition, including THL, "will lose 100% of their principal investment in the company and never received any dividends or returns of capital from their investments."

Experts predict that people who bought warranties will not be able to redeem them.

