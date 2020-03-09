Warren — A 43-year-old woman died early Monday morning in a shooting on the south side of Warren, police said.

Warren's first homicide of the year took place in the Hoover 11 shopping plaza on the 26200 block of Hoover, which is south of 11 Mile and Interstate 696.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the victim was sitting in her vehicle waiting to pick up her daughter, who is in her 20s.

Someone approached the victim from behind, Dwyer said, and police believe it was a robbery or carjacking attempt. The assailant fired one shot, hitting the victim. She had put the car in drive by then, and went about 100 yards forward before stopping near Rue 21, a clothing store.

Police are canvassing for video evidence and possible witnesses.

Dwyer said "this appears to be a violent crime."

