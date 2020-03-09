As Roseville city officials move forward with controversial plans to remove a former Catholic Church, residents called Monday for action to stop its possible demolition and explore other options.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church “means a lot to us,” Ed Stross, an artist whose studio is near the site, told the City Council. “You tear that church down, our whole city is going to fall apart.”

The council meeting agenda listed a conditional rezoning agreement involving the developer for the church near Gratiot, which closed in 2017 as part of a downsizing by the Archdiocese of Detroit.

The property is being eyed for a storage facility.

A rezoning agreement was recommended for approval by the planning commission in January, city documents show. Those filings as well as design renderings suggest retail space could join storage buildings.

Mayor Robert Taylor said Monday that paperwork for the plans have been finalized and the next step is up to the developer.

Representatives for the developer could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

Buy Photo Roseville artist Joshua Stokes is escorted out by police after refusing to stop commenting after the three minute time limit at a Roseville City Council meeting, Monday evening. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The Archdiocese of Detroit said the church was on the market for two years before the current buyer entered a contract to buy it. The sale was expected to close in a few weeks.

City Attorney Tim Tomlinson has said city officials did not have a role in the archdiocese’s decision to close or sell the church and Roseville cannot buy the property. Similar facilities have sold for around $2 million.

But a group of residents believe the city has more say and should reject plans for a storage facility at the site.

Their efforts attracted the attention of HGTV star and Metro Detroit native Nicole Curtis, who said she’s offered expertise to help Roseville officials map out a plan to save it.

Curtis was asked to leave a City Council meeting last month after officials accused her of violating public comment rules and being disruptive.

On Monday, Josh Stokes, who works in the city, was escorted out by police during the public comments portion after council members said he exceeded time limits.

“This is historical preservation,” he told the council. “We are not stopping this fight.”

Buy Photo Sacred Heart Church in Roseville. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

According to Roseville, Sacred Heart dates to 1861 and was refurbished in 1950. A historic marker sits on the property, but Curtis has said that only applies to the site, not the building.

Heidi Zimmer, another city resident, called on the council to work to keep “the crown jewel of Roseville.”

“When the building is gone, it’s gone,” she said. “It won’t come back.”

Jennifer Farmer, a lifelong resident who also spoke during the meeting, didn't believe the city has done enough.

"I just feel that it’s important to preserve a part of history, and the church is part of history and it’s a part of Roseville," she told The Detroit News. "Without it, there’s not really anything to see here."

Councilman Bill Shoemaker told the audience he had spoken with Curtis earlier Monday and hoped there was still time for her and the developer to meet.

He noted the city had reached out to other potential developers and "there’s been other really cool ideas that have been shot down. ... The price tag of Sacred Heart is a situation, too."

In an email late Monday, a representative for Curtis told The News: "... Our team consulted with them on the devastating impact that this demolition will cause. We have also offered our team's time and energy to work with the city, developers and citizens to find a solution. The City Council seems to have their own agenda and IT DOES NOT coincide with the views of their constituents."

Taylor said he and the council did not want to see the church razed but "our hands are pretty much tied." He also said the developer is open to preserving the bell tower.

That didn't sway John Kidney, another resident who seeks preservation. He said other communities have rejected storage facilities and the city has ignored residents' outcry.

"I feel like they're looking past us," he said.

So far, more than 16,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to save the church.

